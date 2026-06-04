Turkish and South Korean foreign ministers meet in Seoul

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has kicked off a high-profile visit to East Asia, meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, in Seoul on Thursday.

Diplomatic sources confirmed the meeting took place in the South Korean capital, marking a significant moment in the ongoing bilateral relations between Ankara and Seoul. While official details regarding the specific agenda or the contents of their discussion have not yet been publicly released, the high-level talks come at a time of deepening diplomatic and economic ties between Turkiye and South Korea, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Fidan’s trip is being closely watched as both nations continue to navigate evolving geopolitical dynamics in Europe and Asia. Further updates on the outcomes of the meetings are expected as the Turkish foreign minister's visit progresses.

News.Az