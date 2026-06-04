Weather-sensitive people warned: Geomagnetic storm expected to impact Earth today

+ ↺ − 16 px

A G1-level geomagnetic storm is expected to affect Earth later today as solar activity remains elevated, according to scientists at the Astrophysics Department of the Faculty of Physics at Baku State University.

Researchers reported that, alongside regular C-class solar flares, which are considered relatively weak, the Sun has recently produced stronger M-class flares, categorized as R1-R2 on the solar radiation scale, as well as a coronal mass ejection, News.az reports.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Global food prices dip but stay near three-year high: FAO

AI music app Suno hits $5.4B valuation with new funding

Strange planetary phenomenon baffles scientists

Seoul shares hit record high as Samsung fuels AI rally

As a result, increased solar plasma activity is expected to interact with Earth's magnetic field. Forecasts indicate that a G1-class geomagnetic storm, corresponding to a Kp index of 5, will begin after 15:00 local time on June 4 and continue until the morning hours of June 5.

The storm is expected to intensify around midnight, with the Kp index potentially reaching 6 between 00:00 and 03:00 on June 5.

Scientists predict that geomagnetic conditions will gradually return to quiet levels after 09:00 on June 5.

Experts also noted that the event could have a temporary impact on satellites and other spacecraft operating in near-Earth orbit.

News.Az