IRGC seizes large cache of equipment for sabotage plans in Iran

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Force has seized a large quantity of devices and equipment in northwestern Iran that were intended to facilitate the execution of acts of sabotage and terrorism, News.Az reports, citing Press TV.

The Hamzeh Sayyed al-Shohada Base of the IRGC Ground Force announced in a statement on Wednesday that, following what it described as rigorous and extensive monitoring by its intelligence units, mercenary elements affiliated with foreign intelligence services—who were allegedly planning to carry out acts of sabotage—were targeted in an operation in Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province.

The statement said that during the operation, various items were discovered and confiscated, including military-grade surveillance camera systems, night vision devices, transmitters, wireless communication devices, laptops, tablet computers, solar panels, as well as other military telecommunications and optical equipment.

The statement further warned that the IRGC headquarters maintains full intelligence surveillance over the movements of what it called terrorist elements.

It stressed that any action against the security of the northwestern regions of Iran would be stopped in its early stages and met with what it described as a decisive and “regret-inducing” response.

News.Az