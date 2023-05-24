Yandex metrika counter

Japan has no plans to join NATO, PM Kishida says

  • World
  • Share
Japan has no plans to join NATO, PM Kishida says

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said the country had no plans to become a NATO member but acknowledged the security alliance’s plan to open a liaison office in Japan, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Kishida’s comments came after the Japanese ambassador to the United States earlier this month said that the US-led military pact was planning a Tokyo office, the first in Asia, to facilitate consultations in the region.

“I am not aware of any decision made” at NATO regarding the establishment of the office, Kishida told a Wednesday parliament session, adding his country was not planning to join NATO as a member or semi-member state.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      