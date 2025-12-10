Japan issues megaquake alert: Key points to know

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has issued a warning of a potential megaquake following a magnitude 7.5 tremor that struck the northern regions late Monday, triggering tsunami alerts.

Officials have emphasized that the coming days will be critical, News.Az reports, citing NHK World.

The earthquake occurred off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at approximately 11:15 p.m., with a depth of 54 kilometers. The city of Hachinohe experienced tremors reaching upper 6 on Japan’s 0-to-7 intensity scale.

Authorities in Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures reported a total of 33 injuries as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

'Long-period ground motions' recorded

The quake produced long-period ground motions -- slow, wide-swinging seismic waves that can significantly impact high-rise buildings. In parts of Aomori Prefecture, they were strong enough to make it difficult for people in high-rises to remain standing.

Authorities initially issued tsunami warnings for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori, later downgrading them to advisories. They lifted all advisories by 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tsunami of 70 centimeters or less were observed in multiple locations.

'Potential megaquake'

Japan's Meteorological Agency, or JMA, says a major tremor of magnitude 8 or higher could occur along the Japan Trench and the Chishima Trench off Hokkaido.

The advisory covers areas from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture, and is the first issued for the region since the megaquake warning category was introduced in 2022.

Officials are urging people to check evacuation routes, make sure home furniture is secure, and prepare emergency kits, including food, water and portable toilets.

They stress that no evacuation recommendation has been issued, but they advise people to remain vigilant through next week.

Morikubo Tsukasa, the Cabinet Office's director for disaster management, said at a news conference that global earthquake data suggests there's a possibility, not a prediction, of a larger tremor to come.

Fake-news warning

Chief Cabinet Secretary Kihara Minoru has urged people to use government sources or trusted media sites to stay up to date. He says misinformation has circulated after disasters in the past.

The Japanese government set up a task force at the crisis management center in the prime minister's office. Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said it is working to grasp the extent of the damage and will make every effort to respond.

Schools close, water outages

The education ministry says 7 public schools in Aomori Prefecture have reported damage, including broken windows. Across the prefecture, 139 schools closed on Tuesday due to the earthquake.

The infrastructure ministry says around 100 households in Aomori Prefecture were without running water at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Nuclear facilities report no abnormalities

Power companies with nuclear plants in the region say they have not detected any abnormalities.

Tokyo Electric Power Company says there are no abnormalities at both the Fukushima Daiichi and Daini nuclear plants, but it halted the release of treated and diluted water from Daiichi at 11:42 p.m. on Monday, as a standard precautionary measure.

The facility suffered a triple meltdown in the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, and water used to cool molten fuel continues to mix with rain and groundwater. That water is treated to remove most radioactive substances, except tritium. It is then diluted, reducing levels of tritium to well below the World Health Organization's guidance for drinking water, before it is released into the ocean.

TEPCO says it ordered some employees to temporarily evacuate from the plant.

Tohoku Electric Power Company says no irregularities have been detected at the Higashidori nuclear power plant in Aomori Prefecture or the Onagawa plant in Miyagi Prefecture.

Hokkaido Electric Power Company also reports no problems with its Tomari nuclear power plant.

Transport disruptions

Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services were suspended on Tuesday between Morioka and Shin-Aomori stations, but resumed at 3:41 p.m.

All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines and regional airline Airdo all say they are operating as usual.

Learning from the Great East Japan Earthquake

According to the government, the probability of a massive earthquake occurring within the next week is about one in a hundred.

Professor Sekiya Naoya of the University of Tokyo Graduate School says if such a disaster does occur, up to 200,000 lives could be lost. He urged people not to ignore this risk, but use the JMA's advisory as a reminder to check their preparations.

News.Az