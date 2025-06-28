Japan launches H2A rocket for final time, shifts to H3

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's flagship H2A rocket was successfully launched for the 50th and final time early on Sunday, marking the end of over two decades of service, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The launch took place from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture at around 1:33 a.m. local time as scheduled.

The final mission carried the "Ibuki-GW" satellite, developed by Japan's Ministry of the Environment, the National Institute for Environmental Studies and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, to monitor greenhouse gases from space.

Since its debut in 2001, the H2A has played a vital role in advancing Japan's scientific and space exploration efforts, deploying numerous satellites into orbit.

Aside from one failure in 2003, all other launches succeeded.

With the retirement of H2A, Japan will now fully transition to its next-generation H3 rocket, which aims to reduce costs and increase global competitiveness.

