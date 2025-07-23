Japan PM confirms and welcomes deal with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has welcomed Trump's announcement and confirmed that he has reached a deal with the US, News.az reports citing BBC.

"Japan's tariff rate, which had been set to increase to 25% on reciprocal tariffs, was kept at 15%. This is the lowest figure to date among countries with trade surpluses with the US," Ishiba said on Wednesday.

Ishiba also confirmed US import levies on Japanese vehicles would be cut to 15% from 25%.

"The agreement does not include any reduction of tariffs on the Japanese side, including on agricultural products," he added.

"This is precisely the result of my consistent advocacy and strong lobbying of the US since I proposed 'investment over tariffs' to President Trump at our White House summit in February this year."

