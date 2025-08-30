Japan releases AI-generated video simulating Mount Fuji eruption - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government has unveiled a simulated AI-generated video showcasing the potential impact of a large eruption at Mt. Fuji.

The 10-minute computer-generated video illustrates the aftermath of an eruption on a scale similar to the 1707 event, highlighting the devastating effects on infrastructure, including power supplies, sewage systems, and transportation networks, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The footage aims to raise awareness and better prepare citizens for such a catastrophic scenario.

The video featuring a potential disaster at the 3,776-meter peak -- Japan's tallest -- can be viewed on the Cabinet Office website and comes as the country observes "Volcanic Disaster Preparedness Awareness Day" on Aug. 26.

"It is a bit unusual that Mt. Fuji has not erupted for over 300 years," Toshitsugu Fujii, professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, said in the footage. On average, Mt. Fuji erupts once every 30 years, he says.

Fujii, director of the Mount Fuji Research Institute based in Yamanashi Prefecture, added he would not be surprised if an eruption occurred at any time. Mt. Fuji straddles Yamanashi and neighboring Shizuoka Prefecture.

The video shows that following an eruption, beach sand-like ash as large as 2 millimeters in diameter would soon fall around Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, about 60 kilometers from the volcano, while a 20-centimeter-thick layer of ash would accumulate there about two days later.

The video also depicts a scene in which 5 cm or more of volcanic ash blankets Tokyo's Shinjuku district two days after the eruption.

Ashfall of 30 cm or more, when combined with rain, would damage wooden houses, while just 3 cm of ash could disrupt road transport if it becomes wet.

The video was based on a scenario the government's Central Disaster Management Council released in 2020.

