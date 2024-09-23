Japan reports airspace violation by Russian military plane

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan's Defense Ministry said on Monday that a Russian military aircraft violated its airspace three times.

In response, a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet fired a signal flare, and Tokyo lodged an extremely stern protest against Moscow, News.Az reports, citing the Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency An IL-38 patrol plane flew over waters in the Sea of Japan north of Rebun Island in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido three times between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the ministry.There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.Notably, Russia and China on Saturday began their joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Japan.The drill – Beibu/Interaction – 2024 – will last one week and the servicemen of the two countries will train in repelling an attack by a simulated enemy from the air, water and underwater environment, as well as maneuvering.

News.Az