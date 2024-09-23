Japan reports airspace violation by Russian military plane
Japan's Defense Ministry said on Monday that a Russian military aircraft violated its airspace three times.In response, a Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighter jet fired a signal flare, and Tokyo lodged an extremely stern protest against Moscow, News.Az reports, citing the Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency .
An IL-38 patrol plane flew over waters in the Sea of Japan north of Rebun Island in Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido three times between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., according to the ministry.
There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.
Notably, Russia and China on Saturday began their joint naval military exercise in the Sea of Japan.
The drill – Beibu/Interaction – 2024 – will last one week and the servicemen of the two countries will train in repelling an attack by a simulated enemy from the air, water and underwater environment, as well as maneuvering.