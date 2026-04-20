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Ships flee Japan port after tsunami warning - VIDEO

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Ships flee Japan port after tsunami warning - VIDEO
Source: Sky News

Ships in one of Japan's ports fled out to sea after the tsunami warning earlier, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

The ships sailing out of Hachinohe port, on the Pacific coast of Aomori prefecture, shortly after the earthquake was reported.

A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan on Monday. 

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The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

It has also issued a tsunami advisory to Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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