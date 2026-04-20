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Tsunami observed off Japan's Iwate, Aomori prefectures -VIDEO

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Tsunami observed off Japan's Iwate, Aomori prefectures -VIDEO
Source: Sky News

A tsunami is observed off Japan's Iwate and Aomori prefectures in Pacific Ocean after a powerful earthquake, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

A strong earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Monday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the magnitude 7.4 quake occurred off the coast of Sanriku, Iwate Prefecture, and had an intensity of upper 5 on the Japanese scale of 0 to 7 in the hardest-hit areas.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

It has also issued a tsunami advisory to Hokkaido, Aomori, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures.


News.Az 

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