Japan reports thousands of influenza cases amid ongoing outbreak

Japan has reported a significant influenza outbreak, with local media on Saturday stating that thousands of cases have been confirmed across the country.

As of December 15, approximately 94,259 flu cases were reported in a week at 5,000 hospitals and clinics, News.az reports, citing Japanese media. The total number of cases for the current season has now reached 718,000.Ishida Tadashi, head of the influenza panel at the Japanese Association for Infectious Diseases, warned that flu case counts will remain high this season, as many people have reduced immunity following limited exposure to the virus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ishida predicted that the outbreak would peak around January and urged the public to take preventive measures such as washing hands and wearing masks.

