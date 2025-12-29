Japan's anime industry expands fourth year in a row

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan’s anime industry reached a record market size of approximately 3.84 trillion yen ($24.6 billion) in 2024, driven largely by strong overseas sales, the Association of Japanese Animations informed.

The industry expanded about 15% from the previous year, marking the fourth consecutive year of record growth, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

The annual report, which surveys nine categories including television and streaming, shows overseas sales—including distribution contracts and merchandise—topped $13.9 billion, nearly six times the level recorded in 2002 when data collection began.

Domestically, merchandise sales totaled around $4.8 billion, while streaming revenue reached roughly $1.7 billion, both up about 6% from 2023. Television revenues hit $628 million and film $441 million, each rising about 1%.

The association noted that while overseas markets continue to grow rapidly with the expansion of streaming platforms, the domestic market is seeing only modest gains, and the gap between domestic and international revenue is expected to widen in the coming years.

