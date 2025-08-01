News.az
Tag:
Industry
US pushes allies to raise defense spending and open industries
16 Jan 2026-23:50
Japan's anime industry expands fourth year in a row
29 Dec 2025-17:10
Pakistan's car sales rise 43 pct in first 5 months of fiscal year
12 Dec 2025-16:26
Kazakhstan nears completion of Central Asia’s largest industrial hub
25 Nov 2025-11:12
The battle for rare earths: How China left the U.S. far behind
04 Nov 2025-09:49
Baghdad and Ankara sign MoU on investment and trade
30 Oct 2025-19:33
Russia’s Lukoil to offload foreign assets due to US sanctions
27 Oct 2025-23:49
Turkic states ministers meet in Baku to boost industry, innovation ties
24 Oct 2025-13:57
Uzbekistan-Saudi Arabia ties deepen with $30 billion in joint initiatives
24 Oct 2025-08:27
Brazil's exports to the U.S. drop 20.3% in September
17 Oct 2025-19:26
