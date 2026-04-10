Japan's Nikkei heads for 8-month weekly high on earnings optimism

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Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index surged on Friday and remained on course for its strongest weekly performance in eight months, as confidence in corporate earnings and ongoing investment in the technology sector outweighed lingering concerns about a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The benchmark index climbed 1.65% to close at 56,817.54, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 6.8% — its best showing since mid-August.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix posted a more modest increase, edging up 0.05% to 3,743.17.

News.Az