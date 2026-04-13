Etihad Airways expands China network with five new routes

Etihad Airways has announced the launch of five new destinations across mainland China starting from October 2026 onwards: Shanghai Pudong, Chengdu, Hangzhou, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou, News.Az reports.

Together with its existing daily Beijing service, this expansion will bring the airline’s network to 35 weekly flights across six destinations in China.

Passengers will be able to fly directly on board the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, allowing convenient access to China’s major commercial and cultural hubs.

The airline said the new routes aim to strengthen connectivity and provide greater travel options between the UAE and China’s key economic centers.