Japan to offer $6 billion to Ukraine in 2026, total aid over $15 billion

Japan has pledged $6 billion in support for Ukraine in 2026, bringing Tokyo’s total financial and humanitarian aid to over $15 billion.

The funds will go toward humanitarian and technical support, Deputy Speaker of Ukraine’s Parliament Olena Kondratiuk said in a Facebook post after her first official meeting with Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine, Masashi Nakagome, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We are also grateful for the allocation of about $149 million in Japan’s supplementary budget for projects under the Emergency Recovery Program for Ukraine,” she added.

According to Kondratiuk, Japan has delivered emergency energy assistance to Ukraine, including 2,500 power generators of various capacities, more than 65 transformers and 10 generator plants, along with other critical equipment to support and restore the power grid.

“In total, the financial and humanitarian assistance provided by Japan has already exceeded $15 billion. Behind these are not just sums and figures but, without exaggeration, thousands of saved lives,” Kondratiuk said.

She noted that Japan is helping rehabilitate Ukrainian service members, has joined the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and voted for recent pro-Ukraine resolutions at the United Nations. Japan also co-authored and supported the “Return of Ukrainian Children” resolution.

As a G7 nation, Japan is maintaining sanctions pressure on Russia and supports efforts to hold it accountable.

Kondratiuk thanked Japan, through its ambassador, for assistance and support during a difficult time.

News.Az