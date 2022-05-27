Japan to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan will send 30 tons of various items and equipment in humanitarian aid to Ukraine for rescue operations, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a statement on its website, News.Az reports.

According to the statement, Tokyo will send to Kyiv special clothing for firefighters, communications equipment and artificial satellite phones. The aid is planned to be delivered to Ukraine via Poland at the end of the month.

As reported earlier, on May 19, the Japanese government decided to double humanitarian aid for Ukraine to $600 million.

News.Az