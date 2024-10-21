Japan, UK, Italy to accelerate joint development of next-generation fighter jet

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan, the United Kingdom and Italy have agreed to speed up the joint development of a next-generation fighter jet

During a meeting in the Italian city of Naples, they confirmed plans to finalize the first public-private contract by next year, aiming to deploy the aircraft by 2035, Japan's Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani along with his British and Italian counterparts John Healey and Guido Crosetto discussed the project on the sidelines of the G7’s first-ever ministerial meeting in the field of defense, Kyodo reported.Nakatani also announced plans to appoint Masami Oka, former vice minister of defense for international affairs, to lead the Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), a collaboration between the UK, Italy and Japan aimed at creating the new generation of fighter aircraft.The GCAP International Government Organization, or GIGO, is expected to be established in Britain later this year to oversee the aircraft's development.

News.Az