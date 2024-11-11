Japanese navy minesweeper sinks after fire off southwestern coast

A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) minesweeper, the Ukushima, sank off Japan’s southwestern coast on Monday after catching fire a day earlier.

The vessel’s engine ignited around 9:40 a.m. on Sunday while conducting a drill approximately 2.5 kilometers off Oshima Island in Fukuoka province, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media. Another MSDF minesweeper, the Toyoshima, and the Japanese coast guard participated in the rescue operation, evacuating 39 crew members from the Ukushima.One crew member sustained minor injuries, while another remains missing.

