Japanese PM cancels trip for NATO summit

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has canceled his scheduled visit to the Netherlands for the upcoming NATO summit due to various circumstances, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Ishiba originally planned to attend the NATO summit from June 24 to 26. Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya will now represent Japan at the summit and participate in NATO-related events.

Iwaya is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with foreign counterparts from the Group of Seven and other nations to discuss key international issues, according to the ministry.

Japan is not a NATO member, but has been invited to the military alliance's summits since 2022.

