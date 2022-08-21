Yandex metrika counter

Japanese PM tests positive for coronavirus

Japanese PM tests positive for coronavirus

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tested positive Sunday for COVID-19, the government announced, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. 

According to the Cabinet Secretariat, Kishida developed symptoms such as a slight fever and cough on Saturday evening. The result of a PCR test underwent on Sunday confirmed that Kishida was infected with the novel coronavirus.

Kishida was due to restart work on Monday after taking a week-long summer vacation with his family.

Kishida, now recuperating at his official residence, is able to continue his duties but will cancel a planned trip to Tunisia next weekend, the country's public broadcaster NHK reported.


