News
Fumio Kishida
Tag:
Fumio Kishida
Japan jails man for attempted murder of ex-PM Kishida
19 Feb 2025-11:59
Shigeru Ishiba elected new Japanese premier
01 Oct 2024-10:08
Japan to aid in establishing new Caspian Sea trade route linking Central Asia, Europe
01 Aug 2024-15:12
Japan PM Kishida's Cabinet faces no-confidence motion
20 Jun 2024-10:23
Azerbaijan invites Japanese premier to COP29
24 May 2024-11:01
‘No plan at all’: Japanese premier on snap elections after weekend losses
30 Apr 2024-06:18
North Korea says Japanese premier proposed summit with Kim Jong Un
25 Mar 2024-09:29
Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to meet for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping
17 Nov 2023-05:10
NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties amid threat to "international rules-based order"
31 Jan 2023-14:59
Japanese PM tests positive for coronavirus
21 Aug 2022-12:50
