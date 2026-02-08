Japan’s “Iron Lady” Sanae Takaichi secures sweeping victory in landmark election

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), places a red paper rose on the name of an elected candidate at the LDP headquarters on general election day in Tokyo, Japan, February 8, 2026. (photo credit:

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s coalition scored a landslide victory in Sunday’s election, clearing the way for proposed tax cuts that have unsettled financial markets and increased military spending aimed at countering China, News.Az reports, citing Jerusalem Post.

Takaichi, a conservative and Japan’s first female leader, who has said she is inspired by Britain’s “Iron Lady” Margaret Thatcher, was projected to secure up to 328 of the 465 seats in the lower house of parliament for her Liberal Democratic Party.

The LDP alone had already sailed past the 233 seats needed for a majority less than two hours after polls closed. With its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, she is certain to deliver a supermajority that would ease her legislative agenda, public broadcaster NHK projected.

News.Az