Japan’s O’Leary defeats world number one Dora to win J-Bay title

Japan’s Connor O’Leary captured his first World Championship Tour title at the Corona Open J-Bay in South Africa on Friday, defeating world number one Yago Dora in the final. O’Leary delivered the event’s only perfect 10-point ride in the semi-finals, eliminating three-time J-Bay champion Filipe Toledo before dominating the final with a two-wave total of 15.67 to Dora’s 14.23.

“All the stars aligned for this one, so I’m stoked,” said the Australian-born surfer. “I wanted to show some of the best backhand surfing you’ve ever seen. Competing against a fellow goofy-footer in the final hopefully inspires others to believe they can win in perfect right-hand point breaks,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On the women’s side, Gabriela Bryan of Hawaii outperformed Australian world number one Molly Picklum, scoring 13.60 (6.67 and 6.93) to Picklum’s 13.34, earning her first J-Bay victory.

The World Surf League now heads to Tahiti, with the top five men and women after the 11-stop tour advancing to the winner-takes-all Finals Day in Fiji. Bryan, Picklum, and Caity Simmers (U.S.) have already secured their spots in the women’s final, while Dora remains the only men’s surfer officially qualified.

