Japan’s Sakurajima volcano erupts, spewing ash 3,000 meters high - VIDEO

Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupted, sending ash plume 3,000 meters into the sky.

Dramatic footage captured on Thursday, May 15, shows a massive ash plume rising from Japan's Sakurajima volcano following a series of eruptions, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The JMA reported that the ash columns soared as high as 3,000 meters above the crater’s rim, highlighting the volcano’s continued activity.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, though no immediate reports of injuries or damage have been released. Sakurajima, located in Kagoshima Prefecture, is one of Japan’s most active volcanoes.

