Jason Statham teams up with 'Star Wars' and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' stars for new thriller

Jason Statham is back in action with a new, untitled thriller that promises plenty of high-octane excitement.

The beloved action star, known for his intense roles, is set to tackle yet another action-packed adventure, teaming up with actors from major franchises like Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean, News.Az reports, citing MovieWeb.

Statham has begun filming an untitled action film from Greenland director Roman Waugh and acclaimed production studio Black Bear Pictures. The film has also rounded out its cast, which now includes Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean), and Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker). Additionally, the project features up-and-comer Bodhi Rae Breathnach and Daniel Mays (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story). Behind the scenes, Statham will also serve as a producer, joined by John Friedberg (A Working Man, Longlegs) for Black Bear Pictures, Brendon Boyea (Greenland) for Cinemachine, former DC producer Jon Berg (Wonder Woman, Aquaman), and ex-Warner Bros. executive Greg Silverman for Stampede Ventures.

It was previously reported that the untitled project was set to be helmed by Everest director Baltasar Kormákur before he had to drop out due to unknown reasons. Filming in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Statham will play a character who lives isolated on a Scottish island but is forced to confront his past life after saving a young girl in a deadly storm.

Fresh off capturing audiences with the Ayer-directed action flick The Beekeeper, Jason Statham remains active in the genre and shows no sign of slowing down. For starters, The Beekeeper 2 is reportedly in the works and should be filming later this year (perhaps as soon as the Black Bear production concludes). After grossing $152.7 million worldwide, earning well past its $40 million budget, The Beekeeper could turn into Statham's next full-fledged franchise. Meanwhile, he is set to reprise his role as Deckard Shaw in the eleventh and final Fast & Furious film and potentially in the Dwayne Johnson-led precursor also starring Jason Momoa.

Statham is also set to lead Mutiny, a new action film from the director of Gerard Butler's Plane, Jean-François Richet. The global action star had already shared a first look at the film last year, which, of course, features him holding a submachine gun, presumably ready to mow down a group of bad guys. Like The Beekeeper, Statham will be uncovering another major international conspiracy in Mutiny.

