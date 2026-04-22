JD Vance cancels Pakistan visit amid Iran talks setback

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The planned visit of U.S. Vice President JD Vance to Pakistan has been cancelled, the White House confirmed, after expected diplomatic progress involving Iran failed to materialize.

Vance had been preparing for his second trip to Pakistan this month, with reports suggesting he would arrive on Wednesday to help finalize discussions linked to ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions. However, the visit was called off after Iran did not send a delegation to participate in the talks, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to a U.S. administration official, the cancellation came directly after Iranian representatives declined to join the scheduled diplomatic engagement in Pakistan, halting momentum toward potential negotiations.

The White House said further updates regarding any future direct meetings or diplomatic efforts would be announced at a later stage.

The development comes shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement to extend the current ceasefire between the United States and Iran indefinitely.

While the ceasefire signals a temporary easing of tensions, the cancellation of Vance’s visit highlights ongoing uncertainty surrounding broader diplomatic efforts and direct negotiations between the two sides.

The halted visit underscores the fragile nature of U.S.-Iran diplomacy, with future talks now unclear. Officials have not confirmed whether alternative locations or formats for negotiations are being considered.







News.Az