Jennifer Garner’s Once Upon a Farm eyes $764M IPO

The California-based company plans to raise as much as $209 million by offering nearly 11 million shares, with prices expected to range between $17 and $19 per share. The IPO will include both newly issued shares and stock sold by existing shareholders, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Once Upon a Farm, headquartered in Berkeley, had initially planned to go public in 2025, but the listing was delayed after the prolonged U.S. government shutdown temporarily halted operations at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are serving as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. The company’s shares are expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “OFRM.”

Founded to provide organic, fresh, and preservative-free food options for children, Once Upon a Farm has gained strong consumer recognition in the U.S. market. The IPO marks a major step in the company’s expansion and growth strategy.