Goldman Sachs Q4 profit rises on trading, big deals

Goldman Sachs reported a stronger fourth-quarter profit, driven by robust trading revenues, high-profile deals, and a one-time gain from exiting its Apple credit card partnership.

Equity revenue jumped to $4.31 billion, while trading in fixed income, currencies, and commodities climbed 12.5% to $3.11 billion. The bank’s net profit rose to $4.38 billion, or $14.01 per share, up from $3.92 billion a year earlier, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Investment banking fees also surged 25% to $2.58 billion, as Goldman advised on major deals including Electronic Arts’ $56.5 billion buyout and Alphabet’s $32 billion acquisition of Wiz. Strong M&A activity is expected to continue in 2026.

