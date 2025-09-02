Jessica Pegula defeats Barbora Krejcikova to reach US Open semifinals

+ ↺ − 16 px

World No. 4 Jessica Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the US Open for the second consecutive year, defeating Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday.

Pegula dominated the match, winning 69% of returns off Krejcikova’s second serve and breaking her opponent multiple times. The victory came after Krejcikova had previously saved eight match points in her Round of 16 win over Taylor Townsend, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

From the start, Pegula controlled the pace, moving Krejcikova around the court and capitalizing on unforced errors. Although Krejcikova showed flashes of her Grand Slam-winning form, including a return drop shot winner, it wasn’t enough to turn the match around.

With the win, Pegula is poised to face either world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka—a rematch of the 2024 US Open final—or unseeded Marketa Vondrousova in the semifinals. Pegula has a 2-7 career record against Sabalenka but is 1-1 against Vondrousova, winning their most recent meeting in three sets at the 2025 French Open.

