JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies at 35

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has died at the age of 35, News.Az reports, citing Republic World and official family statements. According to media reports, the cause of death was acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. She was diagnosed in May 2024, shortly after the birth of her second child.

Schlossberg was a respected environmental journalist and author who wrote for The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and other major outlets. Her 2019 book, Inconspicuous Consumption, explored the hidden environmental cost of everyday consumer habits. In November 2025, she published a personal essay about her battle with the disease, drawing attention to climate awareness, motherhood and the fragility of life.

Tatiana was the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. She is survived by her husband, Dr. George Moran, and two children. The Kennedy Presidential Library and family confirmed her passing and asked the public and media to respect their privacy during this time.

News.Az