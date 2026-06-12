At least 1 dead, 7 missing after speedboat sinks in Indonesia

At least 1 dead, 7 missing after speedboat sinks in Indonesia

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A speedboat carrying 10 people sank after being hit by high waves in waters off Dai Island in Indonesia’s Maluku province, leaving one person dead and seven others missing, local authorities said on Friday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident took place on Thursday when the vessel encountered sudden bad weather and capsized, a local official told journalists.

According to local media, two people were rescued by residents living in the area, while another person was later found dead.

A joint search and rescue team has been deployed to locate the seven missing passengers, with operations continuing under difficult sea conditions.

The accident occurred in the Maluku province of Indonesia, a region consisting of many islands and maritime routes that are often affected by changing weather conditions.

News.Az