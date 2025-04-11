Joe Flacco rejoins Cleveland Browns on one-year deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco has signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cleveland Browns, according to his agent, Joe Linta.

The deal returns Flacco to Cleveland, where he won the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award in 2023, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The contract can be worth up to $13 million with incentives.

Flacco also spoke with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings but opted to spend his 18th NFL season with the Browns.

He joins a quarterback room with Deshaun Watson, who is rehabbing after retearing his right Achilles tendon and could miss most or all of the 2025 season, and Kenny Pickett, who was traded to Cleveland and said he was told he would get a chance to be the starting quarterback.

Flacco was believed by some to be done with the NFL when no teams seriously considered adding him to their rosters for most of the 2023 season. Flacco then joined the Browns for the final five games of 2023 and helped them go 4-1 down the stretch to reach the playoffs, earning the Comeback Player of the Year honor.

That put him in position to be considered among the viable backup options in 2024, and the Indianapolis Colts added him as a veteran option behind Anthony Richardson on a one-year contract worth $4.5 million.

Flacco's 2024 season saw both highs and lows, with an early 359-yard performance in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars among the highs. Eventually, the struggles of Richardson and belief in Flacco prompted the Colts to insert the veteran as the starter in Week 9.

In the AFC playoff race at the time, coach Shane Steichen said he believed that Flacco gave the Colts the best chance to win. But then came the lows: Flacco, 40, threw a combined four interceptions in losses to the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills, leading to his benching and the reinsertion of Richardson as the starter.

The Colts went 2-4 with Flacco as a starter last season. He finished with 1,761 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Selected in the first round of the 2008 draft by the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco has thrown for 45,697 yards with 257 touchdowns and 162 interceptions in 17 seasons. He was named the MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when he led the Ravens to victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

