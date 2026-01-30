John Rambo: Prequel movie begins filming in Bangkok

+ ↺ − 16 px

Filming has officially begun in Bangkok on a prequel to the iconic John Rambo story, opening a new chapter in the long-running action franchise.

The project is being directed by Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander, with production currently underway in the Thai capital Bangkok. The film will explore the origins of the legendary character years before the events of Rambo: First Blood, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The lead role is played by American actor Noah Centineo, who will portray a younger version of John Rambo and reveal the character’s backstory. The cast also includes Thomas Pang, Jason Tobin, Quincy Isaiah, Jefferson White and Teyme Taptimtong.

The film is based on the novel by David Morrell, which inspired the original Rambo storyline. In earlier installments, the character was famously portrayed by Sylvester Stallone, depicting a Vietnam War veteran drawn into violent confrontations with authorities.

The Rambo films have generated hundreds of millions of dollars at the global box office and spawned multiple sequels, the most recent being Rambo: Last Blood, released in 2019.

