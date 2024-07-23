Joint action ‘key’ to combating French colonialism: Activist from Guadeloupe

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jose Jean-Pierre, an activist from Guadeloupe and a representative of the Mouvement International pour les Réparations (International Movement for Reparations), has emphasized the need for collective action to combat French colonialism.

Speaking to a News.Az correspondent on the sidelines of the first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories in Baku, Jean-Pierre noted that Guadeloupe is one of the countries suffering from French colonial policy.“I’m an activist struggling for the independence of my country, which is under French colonial rule. We want to be independent like other countries. We want to live the life we choose,” he said.The activist also underscored the importance of the Congress organized by the Baku Initiative Group in tackling colonialism on a global scale.Jean-Pierre stressed that joint action is key to combating French colonialism. “Countries experiencing French colonialism need global support. All countries should back our efforts to overcome this global issue,” he added.On July 17-18, Baku hosted the first Congress of Independence Movements from French-colonized territories. The congress aimed to increase international awareness about the numerous crimes and illegal actions committed by the French government against the indigenous peoples of these territories and draw attention to colonialism, one of the major challenges of the 21st century.The Congress wrapped up with the signing of a declaration on the establishment of an International Liberation Front. The declaration emphasized Azerbaijan's significant role in the decolonization process, as well as the support and commitment of the Baku Initiative Group to the struggle for the liberation of colonial territories, and expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan. The document denounced the racist and repressive policies of French colonialism, condemned the crimes committed by the French government in New Caledonia and other colonial territories.

News.Az