Jordanian border guards clash with smugglers on Syrian frontier

Jordanian Border Guard forces clashed with a group of armed smugglers attempting to cross into Jordan from Syria on Monday evening, resulting in the death of one smuggler, the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) reported Tuesday, News.az reports citing BBC.

A military source at the JAF said the group was detected while trying to illegally cross the border. One individual was killed during the confrontation, while the remaining smugglers fled back into Syrian territory.

The source affirmed that the border guard forces will continue to employ all available resources to prevent infiltration and smuggling, and to protect Jordan's security and stability.

Also on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that its troops arrested weapons dealers and confiscated their weapons in southern Syria overnight.

News.Az