Judge weighs bid to remove prosecutors in Charlie Kirk case

A Utah judge is set to consider a defense request to remove prosecutors from the case involving the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as legal arguments focus on potential conflicts of interest and fair trial concerns.

Lawyers for 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who faces seven criminal charges, are asking the court to disqualify the prosecution team. The request is based on claims that the lead prosecutor’s daughter was present at the scene of the incident, which the defense argues could influence prosecutorial decisions, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The prosecution has denied any bias. Officials have not publicly named the lead prosecutor to protect the privacy of the daughter, who was reportedly among a large crowd present during the incident.

Defense filings also questioned the timing of the decision to seek the death penalty, which was announced less than a week after the incident. Prosecutors have responded that the decision was based on the severity of the charges and the broader public safety risks linked to the case.

Robinson is facing charges including aggravated murder, witness tampering and obstruction of justice. He is not expected to enter a plea until after a preliminary hearing, currently planned for mid-May.

Prosecutors have asked the court for permission to present video evidence during hearings, arguing it could help demonstrate the scale of witnesses present. The defense opposes this, saying showing such material publicly could influence potential jurors and harm the defendant’s right to a fair trial.

The hearing is expected to be televised, increasing public attention on the legal arguments surrounding evidence, jury fairness and prosecutorial conduct.

The case has drawn national attention, partly because of Kirk’s political influence and broader concerns about political violence in the United States. Legal experts say the judge’s decision on the prosecution disqualification request could shape how the case proceeds in the coming months.

If the court rejects the defense motion, the current prosecution team will continue leading the case. If granted, new prosecutors would need to be appointed, potentially delaying the timeline for future hearings and trial proceedings.

News.Az