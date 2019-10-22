“Kabinetim” application of Azercell now updated!

+ ↺ − 16 px

With the view to make human life easier through digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies, the leading mobile operator of the country “Azercell Telecom” L

Thus, along with the other functions, the users may take advantage of the simplified access and reach Azercell’s online customer care via online chat, view the tariff catalogue, activate the tariff packages easily and subscribe to the services through QR scanner.

Available in Azerbaijani, Russian and English languages, "Kabinetim" app has been designed to provide the best customer experience for its users. Supporting iOS and Android operating systems, multifunctional updated "Kabinetim" app can be downloaded free of charge from App Store or Play Store. In case the app is not updated automatically, please, head to the following link: bit.ly/Kabinetim

Download Azercell’s "Kabinetim" application and enjoy the convenient control over your phone number!

