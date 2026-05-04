Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan for high-level talks

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Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is set to visit Azerbaijan on 5 May, according to the European External Action Service.

During the visit, she is expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, along with other senior officials, as part of a series of high-level bilateral discussions, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The trip highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between European Union and Azerbaijan, though further details about the agenda have not been disclosed.

News.Az