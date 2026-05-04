Kaja Kallas to visit Azerbaijan for high-level talks
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Kaja Kallas, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, is set to visit Azerbaijan on 5 May, according to the European External Action Service.
During the visit, she is expected to hold meetings with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, along with other senior officials, as part of a series of high-level bilateral discussions, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The trip highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between European Union and Azerbaijan, though further details about the agenda have not been disclosed.
By Aysel Mammadzada