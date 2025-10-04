Yandex metrika counter

Kakha Kaladze elected Tbilisi Mayor for the third time

Based on the results from 541 out of 584 polling stations in Tbilisi, the candidate of Georgia’s ruling “Georgian Dream” party, Kakha Kaladze, has received 71.551% of the votes, News.az reports citing the country’s Central Election Commission.

His main opponents were Irakli Kupradze, the candidate of the “Strong Georgia–Lelo” party, who received 12.45% of the votes, and Iago Khvichia, the candidate of the “Girchi” party, with 7.52%.

In total, nine candidates competed for the position of Tbilisi mayor.

It should be noted that Kakha Kaladze was first elected as Tbilisi mayor in 2017 and then re-elected in 2021, both times as the candidate of the “Georgian Dream” party.


