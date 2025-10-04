Kakha Kaladze elected Tbilisi Mayor for the third time

+ ↺ − 16 px

Based on the results from 541 out of 584 polling stations in Tbilisi, the candidate of Georgia’s ruling “Georgian Dream” party, Kakha Kaladze, has received 71.551% of the votes, News.az reports citing the country’s Central Election Commission.

His main opponents were Irakli Kupradze, the candidate of the “Strong Georgia–Lelo” party, who received 12.45% of the votes, and Iago Khvichia, the candidate of the “Girchi” party, with 7.52%.

In total, nine candidates competed for the position of Tbilisi mayor.

It should be noted that Kakha Kaladze was first elected as Tbilisi mayor in 2017 and then re-elected in 2021, both times as the candidate of the “Georgian Dream” party.

