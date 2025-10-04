Protests in Tbilisi end in clashes - PHOTO / VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A large-scale protest in Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi, ended in the evening with riots and clashes between demonstrators and police, News.az reports

Protesters marched toward the Presidential residence, after which special forces took control of Orbeliani Square to disperse the crowd.

The protest began around 16:00 on Rustaveli Avenue in central Tbilisi. It was organized by opposition parties that had boycotted the local elections.

Demonstrators from various regions joined the rally, and traffic along Rustaveli Avenue was restricted.

The main stage of the rally was set up at Freedom Square, in front of the Tbilisi City Council building.

Paata Burchuladze, leader of the “Rustaveli Avenue” movement, announced that a resolution would be adopted during the protest and declared that “power will be in the hands of the people.” The Ministry of Internal Affairs called on organizers and participants to act within the law.

At around 19:24, protesters marched from Freedom Square toward the Presidential residence. Despite tightened security measures, demonstrators entered the grounds of the Orbeliani Presidential Palace.

Special forces were then deployed to the scene. At Freedom Square, the Declaration of National Unity was read, and Paata Burchuladze urged citizens to support its provisions.

By 19:46, tensions had escalated further as protesters clashed with police at Orbeliani Square. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the rally had moved beyond the legal framework for public assemblies and demonstrations. Organizers were accused of inciting violence, damaging the palace fence, and attempting to break inside.

Police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Some protesters vandalized public catering establishments and began rioting. Special forces took control of the square and pushed demonstrators away from the Presidential Palace.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs urged protesters to comply with law enforcement demands and warned that any violations would be met with appropriate legal measures.

