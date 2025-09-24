Kalgoorlie-Boulder blackout leaves 15,000 without power

Shops were forced to shut their doors as a result of the power outage. (ABC News: Robert Koenig-Luck)

The entire city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder was plunged into darkness on Wednesday morning after backup generation failed during scheduled maintenance, leaving more than 15,000 homes, schools, and businesses without electricity.

The outage began around 10:30am AWST, cutting power to 15,277 properties across the Goldfields region, including Coolgardie, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Traffic lights in the town centre went dark, shops closed their doors, and schools switched to “tech-free programs.”

Western Power said the blackout was triggered when backup systems tripped during essential works. Power was gradually restored in stages, with most customers back online by 12:30pm.

It was the third major blackout in less than two years, fuelling renewed calls for more reliable energy supply to the outback mining city of 30,000 people, which sits on the edge of WA’s interconnected power grid.

News.Az