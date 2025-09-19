AI data centers could consume 4.4% of all global electricity by 2035

+ ↺ − 16 px

AI data centers could consume 4.4% of all global electricity, or 1.6 billion kilowatt-hours, by 2035, News.az reports citing Bloomberg.

According to its estimates, the amount of electricity required to train and maintain AI is set to quadruple within a decade. Modern data centers are designed to consume hundreds and thousands of megawatts of electricity, whereas just 15 years ago, they ran on as little as 5 megawatts.

As the agency notes, if the AI data-centers were a country, they’d rank fourth in electricity use, just behind China, the US and India.

The publication names two main reasons for the growth of electricity consumption: with the advent of AI, computing processes have become more energy-intensive, and the scale of data processing required by AI is many times greater than that of traditional systems.

Earlier, the International Energy Agency reported that data centers currently consume approximately 1% of the world's total electricity, while for major economies—the US, China, and the EU—they account for 2-4% of electricity consumption. In five US states, this figure has already exceeded 10%, and in Ireland, 20%. According to the IEA, the annual electricity consumption of large data centers is equivalent to the electricity needed to power 350,000-400,000 electric cars.

News.Az