Kamala Harris supporters gather in DC for final campaign rally

The National Mall was filled with energy Tuesday as thousands rallied for Vice President Kamala Harris in one of her last campaign stops, following a tour of key battleground states.

With over 50,000 attendees expected, the event, described as Harris' "closing argument" to America, marked a critical moment in the tight race against former President Donald Trump, News.Az reports.Lines wrapped around blocks as supporters, like Florida native Taneen Carvell, waited for hours to get in, motivated by a commitment to see Harris elected. “What you need to see are the people standing in line right now … making their voices heard,” Carvell said, highlighting the enthusiasm and call for change.Many attendees shared camaraderie and even exchanged friendship bracelets, while others expressed concern over divisive rhetoric in the campaign. “We’ve lost civility in this country,” remarked Lola Scott, contrasting the rally's unity with recent political tensions.As polls show a virtual tie between Harris and Trump, the rally underscored the urgency of voter participation, with chants and cheers filling the air, capturing a decisive moment in the election season.

