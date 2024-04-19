Kazakhstan bans vape sales and distribution

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan has implemented a ban on vape sales and distribution, says the official website of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the law "On introducing amendments and additions to certain legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on health issues".

"This law (which goes into effect 60 days after the official publication) prohibits the sale and distribution of nonsmoking tobacco products, vapes, flavors, and liquids, as well as their advertising," Akorda states.

As part of health-related legislation earlier this year, Kazakhstan's Parliament passed regulations limiting the usage of tobacco products. Thus, the restrictions restricted the import, production, sale, and distribution of vaping devices.

