Kazakhstan reasserts its dedication to OPEC+ cooperation

During a meeting with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov affirmed Kazakhstan's ongoing commitment to working within the OPEC+ framework.

"We support the organization's initiatives and adhere to restrictions alongside other countries, including current voluntary commitments," Bektenov emphasized.According to the official source, the Prime Minister highlighted OPEC's crucial role in ensuring the stability of the global oil market. He noted that coordinated actions by oil producers and exporters within the OPEC+ framework help mitigate potential negative impacts and stabilize market conditions.In turn, Al Ghais acknowledged Kazakhstan's significant role in the global oil market and underscored the impact of measures taken by the country on balancing and providing predictable oil pricing.Following the meeting, Beiktenov and Al Ghais reaffirmed their intention to continue successful and productive cooperation.Kazakhstan has been a participant in the OPEC+ Agreement since 2016. The country’s oil production involves over 90 operators.

