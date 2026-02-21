Kazakhstan, Russia start joint air defense exercise

Kazakhstan and Russia have launched a scheduled joint air defense exercise within the framework of their unified regional air defense system.

According to Kazakhstan’s Defense Ministry, the drill, taking place from February 20 to March 10, is focused on detecting and tracking aerial targets, intercepting aircraft that violate airspace, and compelling them to land at designated airfields, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media.

Officials said the exercise is designed to strengthen coordination between the two countries’ forces, as well as improve combat readiness and overall operational capabilities of their air defense units.