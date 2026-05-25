Asia-Pacific UN Water Preparatory Meeting kicks off in Tajikistan

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The Asia-Pacific Regional Preparatory Meeting for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference officially begins today in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, running from May 25 to 28. Co-organized by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, the high-level meeting is being held alongside the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development,” 2018–2028.

The gathering stems from UN General Assembly resolution 78/327, passed in September 2024, which mandated regional preparatory meetings ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference. Following that directive, ESCAP member states officially accepted Tajikistan’s hosting offer in April 2025, News.Az reports, citing UN ESCAP.

The primary objective of the Dushanbe meeting is to solidify the Asia-Pacific region’s contributions to the upcoming global summit. Through structured, multi-stakeholder dialogues, delegates will focus heavily on Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), which advocates for universal access to clean water and sanitation.

Participants will review regional progress, identify systemic hurdles, and map out priority areas. A key focus will be finding innovative ways to accelerate SDG 6 by leveraging its natural overlaps with other global development goals. The forum also aims to spark stronger regional cooperation and cross-border partnerships.

To ensure a comprehensive approach, the event is bringing together a wide array of representatives, including member states, international organizations, academic bodies, civil society groups, and private sector leaders.

Discussions will directly mirror the themes of the six Interactive Dialogues planned for the main 2026 UN Water Conference. The Dushanbe meeting will conclude by compiling a non-negotiated summary of these discussions, which will serve as the official regional blueprint submitted to the global United Nations conference.

News.Az