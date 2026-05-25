Tajikistan, UN deepen cooperation on water issues

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On May 25, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, held a meeting with a group of United Nations Under-Secretaries-General who had arrived in Tajikistan to participate in the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action, “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018–2028.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, welcomed the Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of ESCAP, Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana; the Under-Secretary-General and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Water, Ms. Retno Marsudi; and the Rector of the UN University and United Nations Under-Secretary-General, Mr. Tshilidzi Marwala, and invited them into the meeting hall, News.Az reports, citing Khovar.

President Rahmon expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the high-ranking guests for visiting Tajikistan to take part in the conference, as well as for their continued support of the Dushanbe Water Process.

The discussion focused on the strong cooperation between the United Nations and Tajikistan, including support for the country’s global initiatives, particularly in the areas of water resources and climate, transport and logistics, sustainable energy, agricultural development, digitalization, and green technologies.

It was emphasized that, in the field of water resources alone, 14 UN resolutions have been adopted on the initiative of Tajikistan.

The sides expressed confidence that the ongoing conference would serve as an important global platform for uniting efforts in this field and advancing water diplomacy, as well as contributing to the resolution of key issues related to water resources and climate within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

The meeting also included a constructive exchange of views on the further promotion of the results of previous conferences, the successful organization of the current forum, and preparations for similar events scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

During discussions on cooperation with the UN University, both sides expressed confidence that expanding scientific and practical cooperation between Tajik scientists, researchers, and experts and this prestigious institution would produce significant outcomes.

News.Az